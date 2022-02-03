BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,283,779 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Sana Biotechnology worth $114,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,281 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,727,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 211,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 137,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ SANA opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.