BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.66% of Endava worth $125,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Endava stock opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 1.08. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.01.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

