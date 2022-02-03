BlackRock Inc. Buys 78,736 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,736 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.48% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $126,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $175.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.