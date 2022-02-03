BlackRock Inc. Buys 787,498 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787,498 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.82% of Bristow Group worth $115,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2,187.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the third quarter worth about $290,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTOL opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $39.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

