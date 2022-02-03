BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.02% of AdaptHealth worth $122,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.30. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

