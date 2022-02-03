BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.85% of America’s Car-Mart worth $113,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CRMT stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.93 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.58 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

