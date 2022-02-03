BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.22% of Relx worth $123,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Relx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Relx by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Relx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

