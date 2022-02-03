BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,318,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.14% of Perdoceo Education worth $119,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 780,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 620,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 400,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 365,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $770.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.