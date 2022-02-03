BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,825,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 610,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.11% of OPKO Health worth $127,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 628,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

OPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

