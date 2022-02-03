BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,077,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,456 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.80% of HomeStreet worth $126,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

HomeStreet stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $992.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

