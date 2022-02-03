BlackRock Inc. Has $113.35 Million Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,257,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670,978 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.18% of Ladder Capital worth $113,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 2.09. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $12.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 615.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

