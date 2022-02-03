BlackRock Inc. Has $113.81 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Novartis worth $113,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Novartis by 913.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Novartis by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

