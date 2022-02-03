BlackRock Inc. Has $115.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 190,953 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.85% of Cutera worth $115,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after buying an additional 38,634 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $35,342,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 330,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $644.12 million, a P/E ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

