BlackRock Inc. Has $116.22 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.66% of McGrath RentCorp worth $116,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,019,000 after buying an additional 275,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 102,108 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 588,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

