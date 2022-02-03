BlackRock Inc. Has $118.50 Million Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.64% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $118,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $80.37 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $921.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.