BlackRock Inc. Has $126.11 Million Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,533 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.45% of IVERIC bio worth $126,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,772,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.