BlackRock Inc. Has $126.77 Million Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.00% of HUTCHMED worth $126,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $199,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 45.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

