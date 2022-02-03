BlackRock Inc. Has $128.02 Million Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.09% of World Acceptance worth $128,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $180.02 on Thursday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $118.83 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 20.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.84 and its 200-day moving average is $205.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.50.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

