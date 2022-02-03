BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.29% of Ambev worth $125,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

