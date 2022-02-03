BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.50% of Ryanair worth $124,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $2,857,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 823,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 20.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY stock opened at $118.03 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $95.06 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.