BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.98% of Castle Biosciences worth $116,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 175,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $518,230.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

