BlackRock Inc. Purchases 196,626 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.84% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $127,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,327,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,124,000 after acquiring an additional 194,714 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $59.19.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

