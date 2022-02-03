BlackRock Inc. Purchases 33,675 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.30% of American National Group worth $116,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American National Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in American National Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $189.50 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $195.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.68.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

