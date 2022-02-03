BlackRock Inc. Purchases 52,054 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.23% of CSW Industrials worth $125,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after buying an additional 175,112 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 99,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $112.31 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.83.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

