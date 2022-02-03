BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.62% of Hyatt Hotels worth $127,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

