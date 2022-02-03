BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.40% of Nabors Industries worth $114,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.