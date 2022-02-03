BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.87% of Sun Country Airlines worth $113,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after buying an additional 546,437 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 555,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,727,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 242,523 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $7,586,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,442 shares of company stock worth $15,336,768.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

