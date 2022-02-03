BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,350,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,219,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.63% of Kosmos Energy worth $116,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,830,474 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

NYSE KOS opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 3.20. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.