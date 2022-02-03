BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.45% of Par Pacific worth $117,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 100,441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,276,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $728,770 and sold 785,645 shares valued at $11,993,857. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

