BlackRock Inc. Sells 107,848 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.93% of HealthStream worth $116,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.75 million, a P/E ratio of 104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.44.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.