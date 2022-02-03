BlackRock Inc. Sells 118,643 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,534,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,643 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.56% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $117,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $842.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

