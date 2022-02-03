BlackRock Inc. Sells 16,772 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,061,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.01% of iRhythm Technologies worth $120,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $125.50 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

