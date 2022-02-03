BlackRock Inc. Sells 170,723 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,624,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170,723 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.65% of Blucora worth $118,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 43.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 391.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 72.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 181,418 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $811.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

