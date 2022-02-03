BlackRock Inc. Sells 176,585 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.29% of Quanex Building Products worth $116,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21. The company has a market cap of $729.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Lippert purchased 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $84,554.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.