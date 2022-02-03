BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,070 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,122,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Camping World worth $121,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Camping World stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $49.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

