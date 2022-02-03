BlackRock Inc. Sells 56,962 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.05% of Insteel Industries worth $118,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIIN stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $774.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

