BlackRock Inc. Sells 594,452 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,539,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 594,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.56% of Heartland Express worth $120,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 81,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Heartland Express stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

