BlackRock Inc. Sells 709,514 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,646,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,514 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Laureate Education worth $112,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

