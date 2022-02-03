BlackRock Inc. Sells 89,649 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,649 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.85% of Neenah worth $123,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neenah by 1,478.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Neenah by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Neenah by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Neenah in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Neenah in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $183,014. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NP opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $779.13 million, a P/E ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -387.76%.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

