BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.48% of Oasis Petroleum worth $127,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS stock opened at $144.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.