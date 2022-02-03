BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.16% of Yext worth $125,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Yext by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 18.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yext by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YEXT opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

