BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BKT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 174,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,681. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

