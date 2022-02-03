Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BIGZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 993,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.
In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $96,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $390,687.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
