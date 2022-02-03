Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BIGZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 993,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $96,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $390,687.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

