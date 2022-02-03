BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years.

MUA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. 33,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,098. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

