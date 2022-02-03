BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BLE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 147,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,407. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 146,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.