BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:MUC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 83,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,792. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

