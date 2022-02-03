BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years.

MHD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 132,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.30. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

