BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

