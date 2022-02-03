BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MUJ stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 81,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,120. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.42% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.