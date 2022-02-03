BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 34,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,173. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
