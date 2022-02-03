BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 34,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,173. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.